KUNDUZ, Afghanistan Jan 15 A woman and
her 12-year-old daughter were killed by explosives planted in a
heater in their home in northern Afghanistan, in what
authorities said on Sunday was the work of a rival family.
Two teenage daughters and a young son were also wounded in
the family feud assault, which happened late on Saturday in the
Khan Abad district of Kunduz province.
"As soon as the family lit (the heater), the explosives went
off," district governor Nizamuddin Nashir told Reuters, adding
that it was fuelled by "hostility between two rival families".
The reason for the feud was not known.
Blood feuds and bitter disputes between families are common
in Afghanistan, and can sometimes last for decades.
The explosives were placed in the chimney of a wood-burning
bukhari, a drum-shaped metal stove typically used by Afghan
families to heat their homes in winter.
A bomb is an unusual weapon to settle a feud, and Afghan
villagers would not necessarily have been able to make one
several years ago.
But as the war rolls into its eleventh year, in an
atmosphere of increased violence and uncertainty over the
future, analysts say more people are stocking up on weapons.
Foreign forces fighting Taliban-led insurgents are gradually
handing control of security over to the Afghan army and police,
with foreign combat troops due home by the end of 2014.
