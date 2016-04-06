Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bomb attack
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
KABUL Fighting has broken out between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants in an area in the north where battles destroyed power lines early this year, officials said on Wednesday.
The insurgents destroyed power lines in the area in Baghlan province in January, causing nearly a month of power cuts in the capital and adding to concern over Taliban gains in various places since most foreign troops withdrew in late 2014.
Taliban forces had captured two government outposts in clashes overnight in the area north of Kabul, not far from the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri, said police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja.
Thirteen insurgents were killed, along with one civilian and one policeman, he said. Taliban spokesmen were not immediately available for comment.
After the January attacks on the grid bringing electricity from central Asia, it took security forces weeks to secure the area and get technicians in to make repairs.
Taliban insurgents still freely operate in the area, schools are closed, and people are afraid to leave their homes, said one resident, Mohammed Hussain.
Government troops had launched an offensive to blunt the Taliban advance in the area and the situation had stabilized, said Baghlan provincial governor Abdul Satar Barez.
(Reporting by Zakaria Nasery; Writing by Josh Smith; Editng by Robert Birsel)
KATHMANDU Nepal votes in local elections on Sunday for the first time in 20 years, a major step in the young republic's difficult transition to democracy more than a decade after the end of its civil war.