BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
KABUL Aug 25 A series of loud explosions were felt across the western Afghan city of Herat late on Monday, media reports said, with photos posted online showing a large fire apparently at a natural gas terminal lighting the night sky.
It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were an accident of the result of an attack in Afghanistan's third largest city. There were no initial reports of casualties. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Alison Williams)
BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Saturday faulted Wells Fargo & Co for failing to stop employees from signing up customers for bogus accounts even after learning it was happening, causing a scandal.