UPDATE 1-Yingde Gases shares suspended as PAG takes over ahead of delisting
* Says only 1.89 pct in public hand, unable to meet requirement (Adds details on Yingde Gases boardroom battle, takeover approaches)
(Adds casualties)
HERAT, Afghanistan Aug 25 A series of large explosions at a gas terminal on the edge of the western Afghan city of Herat late on Monday killed 10 children and an adult living in a camp for people displaced by war.
The explosions were felt across Afghanistan's third largest city and images showed the subsequent fire reaching high into the night sky.
As well as 11 fatalities, at least 18 people were injured, said Mohammad Rafiq Shirzai a spokesman for the regional hospital in Herat. All were from the camp near the gas terminal.
It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were an accident or the result of an attack. Last year, militants attacked India's consulate in the city. (Reporting by Jalil Ahmad Rezaee and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Says only 1.89 pct in public hand, unable to meet requirement (Adds details on Yingde Gases boardroom battle, takeover approaches)
PARIS, May 5 French presidential election front-runner Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he had decided who would be his prime minister if he wins Sunday's vote, but would only reveal the make-up of his government after he took office.