KABUL Aug 5 Flash floods caused by unusually
heavy rain across Afghanistan and Pakistan killed more than 160
people and stranded villagers in remote areas without shelter,
food or power in one of South Asia's worst natural disasters
this year, officials said on Monday.
Mountainous Afghanistan was the worst hit, with 61 people
killed and about 500 traditional mud-brick homes washed away in
more than a dozen villages in Sarobi, a rural district less than
an hour from the national capital, Kabul, officials said.
In the remote eastern Afghan province of Nuristan at least
60 homes were destroyed across three districts, said provincial
spokesman Mohammad Yusufi. No one was killed.
Authorities were unable to get aid to some badly affected
villages by land as roads in the area are controlled by the
Taliban, Yusufi added.
"We have asked the national government for help as have an
overwhelming number of locals asking for assistance, but this is
a Taliban-ridden area," Yusufi said.
At least 24 people were also killed in two other eastern
border provinces, Khost and Nangarhar, local officials said.
More than fifty homes and shops were destroyed and thousands of
acres of farmland flooded.
In Pakistan monsoon rains claimed more than 80 lives, local
media reported on Monday. Incidents of house collapse, drowning
and electrocution all pushed up the death toll, said Sindh
Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.
In Karachi, the commercial capital and a southern port city
that is home to 18 million people, poor neighborhoods were
submerged waist-deep in water and many precincts suffered long
power outages. Deaths were also reported in the north and west
of the country.
