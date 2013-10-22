KABUL Oct 22 U.S. inspectors are on the trail
of a successful Afghan businessman they believe has channelled
millions of dollars in aid to the al Qaeda-linked Haqqani
network, one of the deadliest insurgent groups in Afghanistan,
but still has donor-funded reconstruction contracts around the
country.
The investigation, detailed in a trove of documents
obtained by Reuters, comes at a crucial time for Afghanistan and
its foreign allies, who have poured billions of dollars into
leaving behind a stable, viable state when most NATO-led combat
troops pull out next year.
Development aid to Afghanistan - approaching $100 billion
after 12 years of war - and the contractors who receive it are
being scrutinised by the U.S. Special Inspector General for
Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR), with one case in particular
involving businessman Haji Khalil Zadran linked to the Haqqanis.
"It makes absolutely no sense that individuals and entities
designated as supporting the insurgency could receive U.S.
contracts," John Sopko, the chief of the U.S. watchdog agency,
told Reuters.
"If they get a contract not only do they get U.S. taxpayer
money, but they could gain access to U.S. personnel and
facilities, putting our troops at risk," he said.
Zadran rejects the allegations, saying it is simply a case
of mistaken identity.
SIGAR believes Zadran's case is one of dozens that show a
sinister side to the story of how endemic corruption, a charge
often levelled at President Hamid Karzai's government, has
undermined efforts to stabilise Afghanistan.
Zadran left school to drive trucks and went on to build an
empire that has won more than $125 million in donor-funded
construction projects.
His fortune should reflect the potential for success in
post-war Afghanistan. Instead, the SIGAR investigation paints a
picture of how aid has been siphoned off to maintain a web of
corruption, violence and failure.
The inability over many years to stop firms believed to be
supporting the insurgency from winning multi-million-dollar
contracts exposes the lack of control that donors have over cash
once it is handed over to the Afghan government.
Those transfers make up an increasing proportion of aid.
U.S. federal agencies want more than $10.7 billion for
reconstruction programmes in 2014, SIGAR says, and the
government has promised at least half will be granted directly
to Afghan institutions to spend as they see fit.
Much of the evidence against Zadran is classified, but the
cache of documents given to Reuters by U.S. officials on
condition of anonymity show that he has close business ties with
the Haqqani network's leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani.
The Haqqanis, Islamist insurgents who operate on both sides
of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, are believed to have
introduced suicide bombing into Afghanistan.
"FACILITATORS, COMMANDERS"
The links between Zadran and the insurgency include him
teaming up with Saadullah Khan and Brothers Engineering and
Construction Company (SKB), believed to be one of Sirajuddin
Haqqani's companies.
Together they won a $15 million contract to help build a
road between the towns of Gardez and Khost in Afghanistan's east
for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in
2011.
"The owners of these companies are facilitators and
commanders of the Haqqani Network," one U.S. government
memorandum says.
Zadran says he approached SKB Chief Executive Kamal Naser
Khan because they had already worked together on the
construction of an airport in Faizabad in northeastern
Afghanistan in 2009.
Zadran confirmed the contracts and partnerships, but said
that alone did not constitute proof he financed the Haqqanis.
On the contrary, he said, it was fortunate the U.S. auditors
had alerted him because it had saved him from becoming involved.
Zadran won the road contract in January 2011 but it was
cancelled a month later when vetting uncovered "derogatory
information" about sub-contractors, USAID says.
Zadran's accountant said they had shares in SKB at the time
the contract was awarded but had since sold them.
Reuters approached SKB with a request to speak with the
chief executive, but calls were not returned.
The Gardez-Khost road project began in 2007 with a price tag
of $68.5 million. It remains unfinished, while completed
sections are already beginning to crack, and in August, a USAID
official put the latest estimate of the bill at $230 million.
U.S officials say some of the profits from such contracts -
in Zadran's case, estimated by SIGAR to be worth $125 million -
have been channelled to the Haqqanis. The documents provided to
Reuters do not detail how much, but one memorandum puts the
figure for SKB alone at $1-2 million a month.
TEA AND ROSE GARDENS
Zadran met Reuters at a prominent warlord's house in central
Kabul and, surrounded by rose gardens, spoke openly over tea
about the U.S. allegations. He said the United States has never
given him concrete evidence of his support for the Haqqanis, who
come from his tribe in eastern Afghanistan.
He said Sirajuddin has a brother whose name is also Haji
Khalil Zadran - not uncommon given Afghanistan's deep tribal
complexities - and that U.S. officials had simply confused them.
The Afghanistan Investment Support Agency, however, says
Zadran is the only person by that name with a business license.
A U.S. government memorandum dated August 2012 says Zadran
has never given them proof to back up his claim of mistaken
identity, offering instead only "a blanket denial".
A leaked diplomatic cable about a meeting U.S. officials had
with United Arab Emirates (UAE) security officials in Dubai in
December 2009 shows that U.S. officials have been interested in
him for some time.
The aim of the meeting was to discuss suspected
Taliban-related financial activity in the UAE and secure more
help choking off funds flowing to the Taliban and other militant
groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"They were familiar with Haji Khalil Zadran, a Kabul-based
Haqqani Network financial facilitator who has visited the UAE,
but were not able to provide any details on him," the cable from
the U.S. embassy in Abu Dhabi said.
The U.S. military recently refused to blacklist Zadran,
despite the efforts by SIGAR and others, saying it had not been
given enough evidence and that debarring individuals on the
basis of classified information was unfair.
The Afghan chamber of commerce, which does blacklist
individuals referred by the government or other countries, said
it was investigating Zadran but had not reached a decision.
Special Inspector Sopko has repeatedly urged similar action,
most recently in July when SIGAR referred 43 contractors' cases
- most of them Afghan - to the U.S. Army seeking their exclusion
from the bidding process.
EVERYONE PAYS THE HAQQANIS
Zadran was raised in Paktia, a Haqqani stronghold in the
east. His friends and associates say it is unfair to target him
because all businesses there have to work with insurgents.
Stretches of road in the region leading to Pakistan are
controlled by insurgents who use the routes to fund their
activities and even supply foreign troops stationed there.
"It is widely believed among the U.S. military and local
members of the business community that truckers associated with
the Haqqani network even carry goods shipped to the coalition,"
wrote Gretchen Peters in her 2012 report for the U.S. Combating
Terrorism Center.
It is a widely held opinion.
"We don't have any evidence or documents to say Haji Khalil
Zadran is paying insurgents," said Haji Jabar, deputy spy chief
for Paktia, when asked about Zadran and his projects there.
"What we can say is that all companies in Paktia, Paktika (a
neighbouring province) and Khost are paying for the Taliban to
avoid attacks," he said.
The Haqqanis are ethnic Pashtuns from the Zadran tribe in
the east and were once sponsored by U.S. intelligence services
after its figurehead Jalaluddin gained notoriety as an
anti-Soviet mujahideen commander in the 1980s.
Nowadays, effective leadership of the group has passed to
Jalaluddin's eldest and more radical son Sirajuddin.
"Under Sirajuddin's command, the network has matured in its
level of operational security, grown into a more lethal and
criminalised organisation, and diversified its investments into
real estate and front companies," Peters wrote in her report.
Back at the offices of Zadran's Haji Khalil Construction
Company in central Kabul, Zadran's director Hayatullah Nawabi
showed Reuters a list of contracts the firm was hoping to win.
Despite SIGAR's efforts to blacklist Zadran, the company is
poised to be awarded an $11 million contract to build an airport
in Khost, Nawabi said.
(Additional reporting by Samihullah Paiwand in Gardez,
Afghanistan and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore, Pakistan; Editing by
Paul Tait)