KABUL A senior Afghan general, who commanded an army corps in the western region of the country, died when his helicopter crashed on Tuesday, officials said.

General Muhayuddin Ghori, commander of the 207th Zafar Corps based in the city of Herat, died after the aircraft he was in went down in Baghdis province on the border with Turkmenistan, Farhad Jelani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said.

There were no reports of enemy fire in the area, he added.

President Ashraf Ghani and the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul issued statements expressing their condolences.

