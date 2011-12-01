German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference before talks with Norway's Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) at the government guest house Schloss Meseberg, about 70 km (44 miles) north of Berlin, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel has said some Taliban could make a useful contribution to the peace process in Afghanistan, if they cut all ties to al Qaeda and renounce violence.

"Not everyone who once fought for the Taliban will always stand in the way of progress towards peace," the German leader told the General-Anzeiger newspaper from Bonn, where a conference on the future of Afghanistan takes place on December 5.

"Many of these people can and should contribute to a peaceful future for Afghanistan," she said in an interview for Friday's edition, adding: "The Taliban must cut all links to al Qaeda and renounce violence."

The prospects for progress at the talks in the former West German capital have been undermined by the decision of Afghanistan's neighbour Pakistan to pull out over a NATO air strike last Saturday that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.

Pakistan is furious at the attack by NATO helicopters and fighter jets on two border posts in northwest Pakistan, the worst incident of its kind since 2001. One senior army official called it a deliberate act of aggression.

Islamabad's withdrawal deprives the talks of the country most able to persuade militants to the negotiating table to stabilise Afghanistan. The talks will focus on what happens after NATO troops pull out of Afghanistan in 2014.

Merkel, who will open the talks with Afghan President Hamid Karzai, said she realised that not everyone in the insurgency could be convinced to lay down their guns and talk about peace.

"But there are various currents within the Taliban including moderates who are ready to cooperate," said the chancellor.

More than 90 countries and organisations are expected to attend, including the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, France and Russia.

"With the Bonn conference we want to make all countries in the region understand that a peaceful, stable Afghanistan is the best thing for them," said Merkel. "So I very much regret that Pakistan decided after the incident on its border to stay away from the conference."

"We will continue to endeavour that Pakistan be involved in all efforts for a better future for Afghanistan," she said.

Germany is the third-largest contributor of troops to the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force with over 5,000 soldiers. Merkel said some German soldiers and police could stay after 2014 to help train local Afghan forces.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by Andrew Roche)