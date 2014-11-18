BERLIN Nov 18 Germany plans to keep up to 850
soldiers in Afghanistan in 2015 to help train local armed
forces, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, a slightly
larger contingent than it had previously expected.
Germany has had some 3,200 soldiers in Afghanistan as part
of a NATO-led mission there. It had been planning to reduce that
to a force of 600 to 800 soldiers from January.
The spokesman confirmed a Sueddeutsche Zeitung report that
the number had been revised up slightly, saying this was because
the German military would continue to be responsible for the
international mission in northern Afghanistan.
No other partner nation is able to make available
helicopters to evacuate injured soldiers in that region so the
German military is often called upon to assist with its CH-53
helicopters.
After more than a decade of combat operations in
Afghanistan, NATO plans to refocus next year on its core mission
of defending Europe and North American.
But the United States and other nations want to keep
thousands of troops there for counter-terrorism and training of
Afghan personnel after U.S. forces formally withdraw this year.
