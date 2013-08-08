KABUL Aug 8 A bomb planted in an Afghan
graveyard killed 14 women and children on Thursday, many of them
picnicking at the graveside of a family member during the Muslim
Eid al-Fitr holiday, officials said.
The bomb exploded in a rural district of eastern Nangarhar
province, said the provincial governor's spokesman, Ahmad Zia
Abdulzai.
Nangarhar and its capital, Jalalabad, have been racked by a
series of bombings and suicide attacks over the last week.
It is common in Afghanistan on the first day of Eid for
people to pay their respects at the graves of loved ones. The
victims were mainly from one family, Abdulzai said.
Three women and one child were wounded, he added.
Three Afghan bodyguards for the Helmand province police
chief, Mohammad Hakim Angaar, were killed on Wednesday in a
suicide bombing, the provincial governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak,
said.
In June, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car
into the former Helmand police chief's convoy, wounding three.
