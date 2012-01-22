U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Marc Grossman (L) talks to Pakistan's Interior Minister Rehman Malik in Islamabad, Pakistan October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

KABUL The United States has not decided whether or not to satisfy a request from the Taliban to release five prisoners being held at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan said on Sunday.

"We haven't made any decisions... We have to meet the requirements of our law," Marc Grossman told reporters on a visit to Kabul, after two days of talks with Afghan President Hamid Karzai and senior advisors.

The Taliban this month announced that they would open a political office in Qatar as a prelude to holding peace talks with the United States and its allies.

(Reporting by Rob Taylor, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)