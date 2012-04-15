KABUL At least a dozen large explosions and automatic gunfire rocked Kabul on Sunday in what appeared to be a coordinated attack across several areas of the city centre and concentrated on the heavily guarded diplomatic area, Reuters witnesses said.

Gunfire appeared to be coming from various directions in the barricaded diplomatic area of the city, close to both the U.S. and British embassies, and embassy alarms were sounding.

Smoke billowed from the direction of the German embassy, while explosions from rocket-propelled grenades rocked nearby buildings. The embassies were not immediately available to comment.

Afghan security forces were scrambling to reinforce areas around the so-called green zone.

