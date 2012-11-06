(Adds sourcing in final paragraph)
By Hamid Shalizi and Michael Georgy
KABUL Nov 6 Afghanistan welcomes the United
Nations' decision to impose sanctions on the Haqqani network and
would not negotiate for peace with the group blamed for several
high-profile attacks in the country, the presidential spokesman
said on Tuesday.
On Monday the U.N. Security Council's Taliban sanctions
committee added the Haqqani network to a U.N. blacklist, the
United States said.
Aimal Faizi, President Hamid Karzai's chief spokesman, said
Kabul backed the U.N. decision, but added it should have been
made a long time ago to weaken the Haqqanis, a Pashtun tribe
allied to the Afghan Taliban, who he said had carried out most
of the terrorist attacks in the nation over the past 10 years.
Although the Afghan government is engaged in reconciliation
talks with members of the Taliban, it rules out dialogue with
the Haqqani group, believed to be based in the unruly border
area between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
"We don't want any kind of deal with the Haqqanis, who were
behind many of the attacks on Afghan security forces and
civilians including women and children," Faizi told Reuters.
"We have certain negotiating conditions with armed
opposition groups but the Haqqanis do not meet the criteria and
they are in the service of a foreign spy agency."
Afghan and U.S. officials have accused Pakistan's
intelligence agency of using Haqqani militants as proxies in
Afghanistan to counter the influence of rival India. Islamabad
denies the allegations.
The United States designated the Haqqani network a terrorist
organisation in September, a move the group's commanders said
proved Washington was not sincere about peace efforts in
Afghanistan.
Isolating the Haqqanis, who were blamed for the 18-hour
attack on embassies and parliament in Kabul in April, could
complicate efforts to secure peace in Afghanistan as most NATO
combat troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014.
The Haqqanis say they are intricately tied to the Afghan
Taliban and both groups insist they must act in unison in any
peace process.
Most of the Haqqani leaders have already been blacklisted
individually.
A report in July by the Center for Combating Terrorism said
the Haqqanis run a sophisticated financial network, raising
money through kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking but
also having a legitimate business portfolio that includes
import/export, transport, real estate and construction interests
in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Gulf.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)