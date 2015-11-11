An Afghan security personnel keeps watch atop a building near the presidential palace during a protest against the killing of seven people from the Hazara community in Kabul, Afghanistan November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

KABUL Afghan police on Wednesday fired into the air to drive back protesters who tried to scale the walls of a building near the president's palace, as anger boiled over at the murder of seven members of the Hazara ethnic minority by Islamist militants.

Live television pictures from a protest march by thousands of Hazara showed members of the crowd fleeing as police fired warning shots. Pictures showed one young woman being carried away but it was not clear if she had been hit by gunfire.

Thousands of protesters marched through the Afghan capital, in one of Kabul's biggest demonstrations in years, demanding government action after the killers dumped the partially beheaded bodies of their victims.

