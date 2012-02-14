KABUL Feb 14 An Afghan government request
that female television presenters don headscarves and avoid
heavy make-up angered journalists on Tuesday, who said the move
was proof authorities expected the Taliban to regain a share of
power.
Afghan and U.S. officials have been seeking peace
negotiations with the Islamist group ousted over a decade ago as
a means to ensure stability after foreign combat troops leave,
though the talks are in a very fragile state.
In a letter distributed to media, the Ministry of Culture
and Information said it had received complaints from members of
parliament and families that female news presenters were not
observing Islamic and cultural ethics.
"All female news presenters must avoid heavy make-up and
wear a headscarf," Minister Sayed Makhdoom Rahin told Reuters by
telephone, adding this applied to state and private TV stations.
The ministry's plea came as a surprise to some Afghan media.
Journalists all female anchors appear with their heads covered,
sparking suggestions the directive was designed to impress the
Taliban by pandering to their ultra-conservative views.
"Since we are at the beginning of serious peace and
reconciliation talks, the government wants to show they are like
the Taliban," said Zarghoona Roshan, a radio journalist for 10
years before she joined media development group Nai.
"The request itself is useless," Roshan added, adjusting her
two-toned black and grey headscarf. Nai, which also tracks media
infringements, estimates there are around 120 female TV
presenters across the country.
Nai's executive director Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar said the
government had been piling pressure over the past year to
restrict content and "keep the public away from the facts they
need.
"We have concerns, fears, that this pressure is the
beginning of media limitation and this is because of the
Taliban. They are paving the way for them," he said.
Khalvatgar cited numerous examples of pressure on the press
over the last year, including throwing acid on a veteran Afghan
journalist and preventing a Turkish soap opera from being aired.
While Afghan women have gained back basic rights in
education, voting and work since the Taliban was toppled in
2001, their plight remains severe and future uncertain as Afghan
and U.S. officials seek to negotiate with the hardline group.
As the 2014 deadline looms for foreign combat troops to
return home, some activists in and outside Afghanistan fear that
women's rights may be sacrificed in the scramble to ensure the
West leaves behind a relatively stable and peaceful state.
U.S. officials said last week they wanted to accelerate the
talks so peace negotiations can be announced at a NATO summit in
May. The Taliban's announcement last month that it was opening a
political office in Qatar was seen as a prelude to peace talks.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Ron Popeski)