KABUL, July 8 Médecins Sans Frontières has
re-opened its hospital in Afghanistan's troubled northern
province of Kunduz after a five-day shutdown following a raid by
Afghan special forces last week, the group's country
representative said on Wednesday.
Kunduz has seen some of the worst fighting in Afghanistan
this year.
MSF said it was re-opening the hospital because the
government had promised the incident would not be repeated.
Last week, special forces burst inside looking for suspected al
Qaeda operatives being treated there.
"We got some very strong messages of support... Based on the
commitment at the central level, we decided to re-open the
hospital," MSF's Guilhem Molinie said.
Health facilities are protected by international law and
those run by foreign aid groups in Afghanistan provide critical
treatment to all victims of war.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie)