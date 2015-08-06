(Adds Kandahar attack)
* Taliban says shot down, government blames fault
* A blow to stretched Afghan air force
* Crash same day as two Taliban suicide attacks
By Ismail Sameem
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Aug 6 An Afghan military
helicopter crashed, killing all 17 people on board on Thursday,
officials said, in a blow for a fledgling air force whose
resources have been stretched since the withdrawal of most
international troops last year.
The Taliban, mounting a growing insurgency, said it shot
down the helicopter in the southern province of Zabul, but a
government official blamed a technical failure and said there
had been no gunfire.
Twelve soldiers and five crew died, said Gul Islam Seyal, a
government spokesman in Zabul, on the same day as two suicide
attacks blamed on the militant group. Thousands have been killed
and wounded since the start of the year.
"There were two helicopters ... One of them had a technical
problem and contacted the other one and informed the pilot of an
emergency landing. As soon as it landed, it caught fire," Seyal
said.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi posted a message on
Twitter claiming responsibility for the crash. The militants
often exaggerate battlefield gains.
Afghanistan's military has about 150 aircraft and 390
pilots, just a fraction of the air power that NATO used to fly
support, evacuation and supply sorties before last year's
drawdown.
The bulk of the Afghan fleet is made up of aging Mi-17
transport aircraft, but it was not immediately clear what type
of helicopter was involved in the crash.
Earlier on Thursday, officials said, a truck bomb targeting
an Afghan special forces base in the eastern province of Logar
killed three soldiers and three civilians and wounded dozens.
"The bomb was huge and it was carried by a mini-truck," said
provincial governor Aleem Fedaee. "It inflicted a lot of damage
to the civilians and broke windows even a kilometre away."
In an email to journalists, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah
Mujahid claimed responsibility for the Logar attack.
Later on Thursday, five more Taliban attackers with suicide
vests attacked two police posts in the southern city of Kandahar
but were killed before getting inside, said deputy police chief
Rahmatullah Atrafi.
Two members of the Afghan security force were killed in the
Kandahar attack, he added.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Kay Johnson;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Andrew Heavens)