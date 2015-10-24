Oct 24 A preliminary NATO report into a U.S. air
strike on a hospital in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on
Oct. 3, originally expected to be released within a few days,
has been delayed while investigations continue, officials said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told a briefing in
Washington on Friday that the report into civilian casualties at
the hospital from the commander of international forces in
Afghanistan, U.S. General John Campbell, was not yet complete.
"We want to get this done, and I want him to get it done,
but we wanted to get it done absolutely right," he said.
The hospital operated by the medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) was hit by a U.S. air strike while Afghan
government forces battled to regain control of Kunduz from
Taliban insurgents who had seized the city.
MSF, which has called for an independent international
investigation, on Saturday revised the death toll in the
incident, one of the worst of its kind in the 14 year-long
conflict in Afghanistan.
It said 13 MSF staff members were confirmed dead and one
other presumed dead, while 10 patients were confirmed dead and
another two presumed dead. It said efforts were being made to
establish the identities of seven other bodies found in the
ruins of the hospital and which had now been buried.
The United States says the hospital was hit by mistake but
has accepted responsibility and has launched a wider
investigation headed by a U.S. general and two brigadier
generals, which is expected later.
The NATO examination of civilian casualties is being
conducted independently of the U.S. national investigation.
"Both inquiries continue to look at a series of potential
human errors, failures of process and technical malfunctions
that may have contributed to the mistaken strike on the
hospital," Brig. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, spokesman for the
Resolute Support Mission, said.
