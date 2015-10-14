BRIEF-Community Health completes divestiture of 8 hospitals to Steward Health
* Community Health Systems completes divestiture of eight hospitals to Steward Health
GENEVA Oct 14 Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday an international humanitarian commission has been formally asked to investigate the U.S. bombing of its hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, without saying who had requested it.
The medical charity, which says it cannot rely on U.S., NATO and Afghan internal investigations to examine the deadly strike, said that the Swiss-based International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission had been activated at the request of a state that it did not name.
"The IHFFC is now awaiting the agreement of the United States and Afghanistan governments to proceed," MSF said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Cutera Inc - company expects revenue of approximately $32.0 million in Q2 of 2017