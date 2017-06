A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL A 12-hour siege by Taliban militants of a lakeside hotel on the outskirts of Kabul is now over, Afghan police said on Friday.

Heavily armed gunmen took scores of hostages at the popular hotel on Thursday just before midnight. No final information on civilian, police, or militant deaths was immediately available, police said, although they earlier said at least 10 people had been killed.

The assault underscores the potency of the Taliban even after over a decade of efforts by NATO and Afghan forces to repel them. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni)