Afghan National Army soldiers arrive at the site of an attack as NATO helicopters fly past them on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL A 12-hour militant siege of an exclusive lakeside hotel near the Afghan capital killed 13 people, police said on Friday, including five militants and four civilians.

Kabul police chief Ayoub Salangi also said that three guards at the Spozhmai hotel, overlooking Qargha Lake, were killed, along with one policeman, during the prolonged fight to free scores of hostages.

Heavily armed gunmen stormed the hotel on Thursday just before midnight. The assault underscores the potency of the Taliban even after over a decade of efforts by NATO and Afghan forces to repel them. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni)