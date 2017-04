JALALABAD, Afghanistan May 29 A large explosion was heard near the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Part of the ICRC building in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province was on fire shortly after the blast and gunfire could be heard, the witness said. (Reporting by Rafiq Sherzad; Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Louise Ireland)