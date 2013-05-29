(Updates with foreign staff rescued, adds details)
By Hamid Shalizi and Rafiq Sherzad
JALALABAD, Afghanistan May 29 Insurgents
attacked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in
the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, killing an
Afghan guard in the second major assault on a humanitarian
organisation in less than a week.
Seven staff members, believed to be the total number of
foreign workers at the ICRC in Jalalabad, were rescued by Afghan
police during the attack, which involved a suicide bomber and
three gunmen, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.
Police carried away the blood-soaked body of the guard who
was shot dead at the beginning of the assault, which started
when the suicide bomber detonated explosives at the ICRC gate at
5:30 p.m. (1300 GMT).
The attack was the first of its kind on the strictly neutral
ICRC in Afghanistan since it started operations in the country
in 1987. ICRC water engineer Ricardo Munguia was shot dead in
Afghanistan in 2003.
The ICRC's $90 million-a-year operations in Afghanistan are
the group's biggest in the world. Some 1,800 ICRC staff work on
projects ranging from providing orthopedic limbs to the war
wounded to visiting militants in Afghan jails.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but concerns
are mounting over how the 352,000-strong Afghan security forces
will cope with an intensifying insurgency once most foreign
troops leave by the end of next year.
The attack came less than a week after Taliban insurgents
attacked the office of the International Organisation for
Migration in Kabul, killing at least three civilians and
injuring four foreign aid workers.
The ICRC maintains strict neutrality in protecting civilians
in armed conflict and has contact with both sides. The ICRC's
medical facility across the border in Peshawar in Pakistan has
treated wounded insurgents.
ICRC's Afghanistan chief Gherardo Pontrandolfi was quoted by
Indian media last week as saying he believed the Taliban
respected the ICRC in Afghanistan.
(Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Additional reporting by Tom
Miles in Geneva; Editing by Alison Williams)