KABUL May 29 Six foreign staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Afghan city of Jalalabad were rescued by police on Wednesday from an insurgent attack and are safe, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the gates of the ICRC offices in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, and a firefight was raging between two insurgents holed up in the building and Afghan security forces. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Mark Heinrich)