Dec 8 The bulk of foreign combat troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end of the year, vastly reducing Western powers' involvement in a 13-year war against the hardline Islamist Taliban movement ousted from power in 2001.

Following are highlights of Reuters coverage in the runup to the landmark:

Afghan students drawn to Islamic State

New Afghan leader brings energy to tough role

INSIGHT-Afghan forces struggle without NATO

EXCLUSIVE-US to leave more troops behind

Afghan projects, officials left in limbo

Obama widens post-2014 combat role for U.S.

Afghan power struggle seen delaying govt

Afghan opium crop to hit new high - UN

EXCLUSIVE-China seeks bigger Afghan role

SPECIAL REPORT-Afghan medical shortfalls

INSIGHT-Taliban gains ground in north