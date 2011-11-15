(Adds background, details throughout)
KABUL Nov 15 The International Monetary
Fund has approved a $129 million credit facility to Afghanistan,
the Afghan Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, the first sign
of renewed cooperation since a crisis that stopped millions in
aid broke out a year ago.
The decision could re-open a door that was slammed shut
because of IMF concerns over Kabul's handling of a corruption
scandal, blocking tens of millions of dollars of aid and
potentially billions in development projects.
"The approval of the (extended credit facility) allows our
international partners to re-engage on the development agenda in
Afghanistan, and we look forward to continuing to work with them
to further the development dialogue," the ministry said in a
statement.
The IMF had been due to officially announce its decision
later on Tuesday.
The extent of the problem became apparent in June, when a
scheduled payment of $70 million from the World
Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was
automatically withheld in the absence of IMF support.
The IMF said then Kabul had failed to address the fund's
concerns over a scandal involving bad loans, mismanagement and
allegations of corruption at Kabulbank.
An IMF support programme is a necessary prerequisite for
many donors whose funds prop up Afghanistan, many of whom donate
through the ARTF and require an IMF seal of approval.
The IMF has been investigating Kabul's handling of the
collapse of Afghanistan's largest private lender and has
withheld its support for Afghanistan since September 2010.
The fund reached a preliminary agreement with the Afghan
government to extend the new facility in early October, having
noted "substantial progress" in the country on actions intended
to safeguard financial and economic stability.
The ministry said that under the terms of the three-year
facility, the Afghan government would undertake reforms to its
banking and financial sector and customs and revenue
departments, and committed to improving public financial
management.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Paul
Tait)