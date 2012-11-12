NEW DELHI Nov 12 India will step up training of
the Afghan police and military after a request on Monday by
President Hamid Karzai, who also urged Indian businesses to
invest in his battle-weary nation as it gears up for the
departure of NATO troops.
The extra help is likely to be welcomed by the United
States, which sees India as a stabilizing power in South Asia.
But it may unnerve Pakistan, which frets about losing influence
in neighbouring Afghanistan.
"We do want to expand that as required and wished by
Afghanistan. We will respond," said India's Foreign Minister
Salman Khurshid when asked about the security programme
following a lecture given by the Afghan president in New Delhi.
In June, U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta called on
India to do more to support both the Afghan economy and security
forces as Western nations prepare to end their combat missions
there in 2014.
India and Afghanistan reached an agreement last year for
some senior Afghan officers to receive training in India. A few
hundred police and army officers have so far benefited from the
programme, an Indian official said. Khurshid said India had also
provided some "vehicle and mobility equipment".
India is worried that a Taliban resurgence after 2014 would
weaken its own security and wants to step carefully to support
the Afghan government and economy without triggering
countermeasures from Pakistan, which is fearful of being hemmed
in by its larger neighbour.
Khurshid said India would only gradually develop its
programme to train military officials and police in step with
Afghan requirements.
"I don't think we should do anything in haste that could
alarm people," he said.
Perhaps conscious of the sensitivity of a larger Indian role
in Afghanistan's defence, Karzai and India's Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh made only passing mention of security issues in
statements on Monday, instead emphasising the importance of
economic cooperation to stabilize the fractious region.
"President Karzai and I agreed to intensify our cooperation
with a special focus on deepening our economic engagement in
areas ranging from agriculture and small businesses to mining
and infrastructure," Singh said.
India has pledged $2 billion in development aid to
Afghanistan and is building roads and railways that could help
extract Afghan minerals through Iran. Last year a group of
Indian companies won a bid to mine iron ore in Afghanistan.