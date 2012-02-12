* Hard currency flight seen accelerating before Nato 2014
handover
* Property prices in Kabul falling, reversing decade-long
boom
By Rob Taylor
KABUL, Feb 12 In the crush of people in
Kabul's Shahzada money market, conspiracy theories are a
currency as hard as the bundles of cash in the hands of bearded
traders trying to divine their future.
And the theory going around - amid the din of shouted
exchange rates - is that Afghanistan's rich are preparing again
to shift their money and lives from the country over fears of
chaos or civil conflict after foreign troops leave.
"The money will all go out of Afghanistan. It is always like
that. As soon as the foreign soldiers leave all the problems
come back," says money changer Hajji Asadullah, gripping bundles
of U.S. dollar bills, Gulf currencies and tattered local Afghani
notes, all wrapped tightly in rubber bands.
Three years from the end of NATO combat missions and a total
transfer to local security, Afghan officials are thinking hard
about how to stop the flight of hard currency like dollars,
euros or scrip from Gulf countries like the UAE that usually
happens when nervousness overtakes their countrymen.
"It is the main topic of conversation now," says Naseem
Akbar, who heads Afghanistan's Investment Support Agency and
whose job is to lure investment, rather than stop it going out.
"The worry is about the country going into crisis, and
parallel to that is that from now until 2014 we must work out
how to avoid such a calamity."
PROPERTY A WEATHERVANE
A U.S. government audit report last year found it was almost
impossible to track where much of the billions of dollars spent
on security and development projects in the last decade had gone
given the country's dysfunctional financial tracking system and
poor bank oversight.
Wealthy Afghans have for years locked their money into safe
havens and property elsewhere, with Dubai and its man-made Palm
Jumeirah island being favoured locations, with an estimated $8
billion stashed away in the Arab emirate.
But Haji Sher Shah Ahmadzai, the millionaire owner of a
group of construction companies in Kabul, said property prices
at home jumped by 15 percent at the start of last year after
foreigners pledged to support Afghanistan well beyond 2014.
Confidence however began leaching away with the September
assassination of former president Burhanuddin Rabbani, who
headed an Afghan peace council trying to launch talks with the
Taliban.
It took a further blow as the United States, the Taliban and
the Afghan government circle each other over possible peace
talks in the Gulf state of Qatar, which could eventually see the
austere Islamists return to Kabul as a political force.
"A flat cost around $220,000 months ago, but now it costs
around $140,000 because of the uncertain situation," Ahmadzai
told Reuters in his plush, heavily-guarded office in the
upmarket Wazir area of central Kabul.
SIGNS OF UNCERTAINTY
Hardly any Afghans expect the Taliban to be strong enough to
again rule the country by force, but memories of past brutality
are enough to worry people about their influence, even as
President Hamid Karzai tries to reassure his country.
In 2009, ahead of the last Afghan election, millions of
dollars -- much of questionable origin -- made its way out of
the country in suitcases and even on pallets loaded into
aircraft, according to police at Kabul's main Airport.
Former vice president Zia Masood was stopped entering Dubai
carrying cash worth $52 million and realeased without question,
according to a cable from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that
appeared later on the whistleblower website Wikileaks.
In 2010 the Afghan government took over Kabul Bank -- the
country's biggest commercial bank -- after a run on deposits
caused by revelations that the bank's owners had lost millions
of dollars they loaned to themselves to purchase property
investments.
The investment support agency's Akhbar said that without
steps to build confidence political and security gains in the
past decade, uncertainty will dry up new investment.
"The short answer is that any sign of uncertainty is a major
blow to investment," he said, calling for a redoubled effort by
Karzai's government to tackle serious corruption and fix woeful
infrastructure.
Afghanistan is perennially among the world's most corrupt
nations listed by Berlin-based anti-graft body Transparency
International.
CAR, APPLIANCE SALES DROP
But growth has defied that reputation, averaging around 9
percent in recent years as war and aid spending worth more than
$50 billion fuelled a spending boom in Kabul's dusty streets,
now choked with private cars as well as NATO convoys.
At a dealership for luxury Lexus SUVs, salesman Mir Alam
said once reliable Afghan ministers had stopped buying in favour
of armoured vehicles, while private buyers had also dried up.
"It's because of the Qatar talks. Car prices are not up, but
still we haven't sold any for the past three months," Alam said.
"Afghan businessmen have already left Afghanistan, or they have
their money in hand in case they need to escape."
Mohammad Jawid, who sells appliances to the wealthy at the
upmarket Kabul City Centre, said sales topping $5,000 a day
before September were down to under to $500 now.
And the worries are the same for Abdul Haddi's Sarak Khumar
electronic company.
"I've lost more than 60 percent of my customers. The rich I
know are already out of Afghanistan, or just waiting to see what
happens," Haddi said.
WORLD BANK WARNING
The World Bank has warned that growth that hit an
unsustainable 21 percent in 2009-10 could collapse in the next
few years as aid projects wind down and funds are re-directed
into areas like health and education.
The country's medium-term growth and stubbornly high
unemployment would depend on the government's ability to manage
the transfer of security from international to national forces,
and ensure political and fiscal sustainability, the bank said.
The Afghani currency has slipped following its rise
through 2010-11 on the back of large capital inflows, sliding
from 46.2 to the dollar to around 49, making foreign havens and
currencies more attractive.
Jean-Luc Lemahieu, who heads the United Nations Office on
Drugs and Crime in Kabul, said Afghanistan needed a stronger
system of capital controls, adding the agency is setting up
financial investigations units to deal with not only laundering
of money from the opium trade, but also monitor cross-border
cash flows.
"It is a huge concern," he said. "This country cannot afford
this and we need to have better capital controls and have the
money within this country invested in productivity, so we can
share the employment that is so required."