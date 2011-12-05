BONN Iran would be opposed to the presence of foreign troops in neighbouring Afghanistan after 2014, Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi reiterated on Monday, saying the continued deployment would not help Afghan stability.

Western officials forsee some role for allied forces after that date. Speaking at an international conference on Afghanistan, Salehi said: "Certain Western countries seek to extend their military presence in Afghanistan beyond 2014 by maintaining their military bases there. We deem such an approach to be contradictory to efforts to sustain stability and security in Afghanistan."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)