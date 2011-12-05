By David Brunnstrom and William Maclean
BONN Dec 5 Iran renewed an objection on Monday
to foreign troops staying in Afghanistan after 2014, a reminder
that an enduring international role in Tehran's neighbour may
aggravate tensions between the Islamic republic and the West.
Iran has been accused in the past of providing low-level
backing to Afghanistan's Taliban insurgency, and diplomats and
analysts have suggested Tehran could ratchet up this support if
it wanted to put serious pressure on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Speaking at an international meeting on Afghanistan, Ali
Akbar Salehi said: "Certain Western countries seek to extend
their military presence in Afghanistan beyond 2014 by
maintaining their military bases there. We deem such an approach
to be contradictory to efforts to sustain stability and security
in Afghanistan."
"Any international or regional initiative to restore peace
and security in Afghanistan could only be successful if they
discard the presence of foreign military forces and especially
... the founding of foreign military bases in Afghanistan."
Salehi also condemned what he called the violation of human
rights by foreign military forces in Afghanistan including
attacks on residential areas. The foreign military presence over
the past 10 years had failed to uproot terrorism and had
actually made the problem worse, he said.
Washington and Kabul have yet to reach an agreement which
would allow it to keep some forces in Afghanistan after 2014.
But Western officials foresee some role for allied forces
after 2014, the agreed cut-off date for the departure of most
foreign combat troops, possibly in a mix of roles including
training and special forces.
Brewing confrontations pitting Washington against Pakistan
and Iran, two of Afghanistan's most influential neighbours, have
added to despondency over the outlook for the Afghan war.
Pakistan boycotted the meeting after NATO aircraft killed 24
of its soldiers on the border with Afghanistan in a Nov. 26
attack the alliance called a "tragic" accident.
And Western worries that Iran's confrontation with the West
over its nuclear programme could worsen the Afghan war were
heightened on Sunday when Tehran said it shot down a U.S. spy
drone in its airspace and threatened to respond.
International forces in Kabul said the drone may have been
one lost last week while flying over western Afghanistan.
Asked to comment on Salehi's remarks, Simon Gass, NATO's
senior civilian representative in Kabul, downplayed the prospect
of Tehran acting as a spoiler in any Afghan settlement. He
recalled Iran was a historic foe of the Taliban, which has a
record of hostility to Afghan Shi'ites, Iran's co-religionists.
Gass, a former British ambassador to Tehran, said Iran often
objected to the prospect of Western bases in Afghanistan after
2014, but Kabul had always replied "with equal clarity" that
that was a decision for Afghanistan.
Despite its dislike of the Taliban "Iran has a history in
Afghanistan of supporting some Taliban groups in different ways.
That could continue. We shall have to see," he said.
"But what I would say is that my quite long experience of
Iran is that Iranians are realists, and once the international
agreements are in place which define the security architecture
for Afghanistan after 2014, my belief is that Iran will begin to
adjust to those new realities."
"We have to remember that one of Iran's most important
interests is to make sure that there is no return of a Taliban
government to Afghanistan," he told Reuters.
"Although we may often differ in the ways in which we
exercise influence in Afghanistan, I don't think that Iran will
play a fundamentally spoiling role," he said.