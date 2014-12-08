* Islamic State's inroads into South Asia small so far
* Afghan student cell points to ideology taking root
* Authorities concerned at new source of militancy
* Already fighting determined Taliban insurgency
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Dec 8 A quiet student at Kabul
University, 25-year-old Abdul Rahim has a dream: to join Islamic
State in Syria and fight for the establishment of a global
caliphate - a new, alarming form of radicalism in war-weary
Afghanistan.
"When hundreds of foreigners, both men and women, leave
their comfortable lives and embrace Daish, then why not us?" he
asked, using a word for Islamic State (IS) common in the region.
Although IS is not believed to have operations in
Afghanistan, its influence is growing in a country already mired
in daily bombings and attacks by Taliban insurgents.
With most foreign combat troops leaving the country by the
end of the year, there is growing uncertainty over what
direction Afghanistan will take, with the emergence of IS
ideology adding a new risk.
A few dozen students have set up an underground group a few
months after IS started making inroads into Central and South
Asia this year. Some have already travelled to Syria.
Several hardline insurgent groups in tribal areas between
Afghanistan and Pakistan have pledged allegiance to IS,
propaganda leaflets have been distributed and some local
commanders are said to have met IS members.
But the clandestine student group is the clearest indication
yet that IS ideas are taking hold more broadly.
"Several students who are close to us went to Syria to join
our brothers for a holy cause," said student Gul Rahman, holding
a mobile phone with IS's black flag logo on the screen.
Islamic State is a violent Sunni group which controls large
areas of Iraq and Syria. It announced the establishment of a
caliphate in June.
IS also declared an intention to bring Afghanistan, Pakistan
and India under its control, although so far only eight Afghan
citizens have travelled from Afghanistan to fight in Syria,
security sources told Reuters. Among them are two sisters from
Kabul University recruited to IS over Facebook and now in Syria.
The number is tiny compared with the thousands of recruits
from Europe fighting with IS, with its influence in South Asia
still embryonic.
TALIBAN COMPROMISED?
The students, speaking at a tea-shop away from campus and
fearing arrest if they are identified, said they drew
inspiration from IS's success in the Middle East and saw it as
the best chance of bringing Asia under Islamist rule.
They were willing to give their names because they were so
common the authorities could not identify them, they added.
Kabul University has long been a cauldron of radical views -
both under Soviet occupation when students sided with rebels and
later when the hardline Taliban took control in the 1990s.
Now IS ideology appears to be spreading, although there is
no evidence yet the trend goes beyond gatherings where students
discuss ideas and graffiti daubed on university walls. None of
the men who met Reuters were armed, nor appeared bent on attacks
within Afghanistan.
Rahim and Rahman said they want to fight in Syria and Iraq
because IS does not yet have enough presence in Afghanistan to
challenge national and foreign armed forces.
They have also abandoned support for the Taliban, saying it
strayed from religious doctrine in the pursuit of power.
"The Taliban are more of a political movement but Daish (IS)
is purely Islamic," said Rahim, sporting a bushy beard and
shaved moustache.
They said the Taliban had little chance of regaining power
and was more closely aligned with Pakistan's national interests
than their religious ideals.
Despite its radical associations, Kabul University's leafy
campus is a place where male and female students mingle, along
with conservative scholars of religion. President Ashraf Ghani
was a former dean.
"TIME BOMB"
The Afghan intelligence agency, the National Directorate of
Security (NDS), denied the existence of "systematic and
organised networks" among Kabul students, but admitted IS was
trying to build support.
"Anyone related to this group will be apprehended," said
Hasib Sediqqi, a spokesman for NDS.
Afghan officials are concerned that IS, a fiercely anti-Shia
group, could incite sectarian violence which has been largely
avoided in recent years.
Rahim is from Kunar, a mountainous province in east
Afghanistan that shares a porous border with Pakistan's tribal
areas, which serve as a base for Taliban and al Qaeda.
He said several dozen students backed IS. Afghan authorities
put the number of student supporters between 40 and 50.
The students use grisly posts on Facebook to recruit in
major cities that have internet, and their pages have hundreds
of followers. Security officials say 14 students with ties to IS
have been arrested, including a woman who ran a Facebook page.
Some professors voiced concern at radicalism on campus,
where a strong anti-Western strain is prevalent among students,
most of them from rural areas that have borne the brunt of the
U.S.-led war.
"They radicalise other students, they are against
co-education and incite others against foreigners and the Afghan
government," said one professor, who asked not to be named.
"If we do not take care of this time bomb, it will cause
damage beyond our control."
