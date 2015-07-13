KABUL, July 13 Islamic State on Monday released
an audio tape it said was of the movement's leader for
Afghanistan, contradicting reports that he was killed in a U.S.
drone strike.
The message purportedly from Hafez Saeed was posted to an IS
website two days after the Afghan intelligence agency said he
had been killed.
The audio could not be independently verified.
Saeed, a Pakistani, was reportedly killed in the Achin
district of Nangarhar province late on Friday, the intelligence
agency said.
Saeed switched allegiance last year from the Taliban to
Islamic State in Afghanistan.
Islamic State figures have been targets for U.S drone
strikes, which killed three other IS commanders in the same area
in a week, including Shahidullah Shahid and Gul Zaman.
After pushing out the Taliban insurgents, Islamic State
fighters have in the past two months gained ground in several
districts of Nangarhar province, which shares a long and porous
border with lawless areas inside Pakistan.
Achin fell to the IS militants last month after heavy
clashes with the Taliban.
(Editing by Michael Perry)