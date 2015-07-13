(Updates of adding excerpts audio message, clarifies it could
KABUL, July 13 Islamic State on Monday released
an audio tape it said was of the movement's leader for
Afghanistan, raising doubts over whether he was killed in a U.S.
drone strike on Friday.
According to Afghan intelligence agency, Hafez Saeed was
killed late on Friday in the Achin district of Nangarhar
province late on Friday. Achin fell to fighters loyal to Saeed
last month after heavy clashes with Taliban militants.
A former Taliban commander, Saeed switched allegiance to the
Middle East based movement last year, raising the Islamic
State's black banner and declaring a "province of Khorasan",
covering Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The audio recording posted on Islamic State's Arabic website
could not be independently verified and it was unclear from the
content when it was recorded.
Islamic State figures have been targets for U.S drone
strikes, which killed three other IS commanders in the same area
in a week, including Shahidullah Shahid and Gul Zaman.
Using the local Pashto language, the speaker on the tape
said the IS movement's goal to implement sharia Islamic law.
"We are ready to sacrifice our villages and homes," he said.
He also referenced battles between Taliban fighters and the
new IS offshoots in Nangarhar, accusing some elements of the
Taliban of selling out to neighbouring Pakistan's powerful spy
agnecy.
"We are defending ourselves," he said.
After pushing out the Taliban insurgents, Islamic State
fighters have in the past two months gained ground in several
districts of Nangarhar province, which shares a long and porous
border with lawless areas inside Pakistan.
