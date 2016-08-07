KABUL Aug 7 Militants linked to Islamic State
have released photos that purport to show weapons and equipment
that belonged to American soldiers and were captured by the
group in eastern Afghanistan.
The photos, which came to light on Saturday, show an
American portable rocket launcher, radio, grenades and other
gear not commonly used by Afghan troops, as well as close up
views of identification cards for a U.S. Army soldier,
Specialist Ryan Larson.
The U.S. military command in Kabul denied any suggestion the
soldier had been captured, saying he "has been accounted for and
remains in a duty status within his unit."
American special operations troops have been fighting
alongside Afghan forces in a renewed offensive against militants
who claim allegiance to Islamic State in Nangarhar Province,
which borders Pakistan.
"SPC Larson was attached to a unit conducting a partnered
(operation) with Afghan Forces," U.S. military spokesman
Commander Ron Flesvig said in an emailed statement on
Sunday. "The soldier's I.D. and some of the equipment were left
behind after the (operation). The loss of personal
identification is unfortunate."
In July, U.S. commanders said at least five special forces
were injured in fighting in the province.
The website that published the photos speculated that the
equipment and weapons were left behind during that engagement,
but Flesvig said American officials are still trying to
determine exactly when and how it was lost.
The push in Nangarhar came after President Barack Obama
cleared American troops to take a more active role in fighting
militants in Afghanistan.
Besides advising work and special operations missions,
American aircraft deployed at least 545 weapons in the first six
months of 2016.
(Additional reporting by Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Editing by
Sam Holmes)