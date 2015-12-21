By Rafiq Sherzad
| JALALABAD, Afghanistan
JALALABAD, Afghanistan Dec 21 Islamic State
militants in eastern Afghanistan have taken to the airwaves to
win recruits as they try to build strength and replace the
Taliban as the leading force in the Islamist insurgency.
Officials have been increasingly concerned by the
broadcasts, which encourage young people to find a sense of
direction in the radical movement.
If the broadcasts take hold, officials fear they will feed
off a growing sense of hopelessness among many inured to war and
struggling to get by in an increasingly tough economic climate.
"Most of our people are jobless and this radio will
encourage lots of people to join their ranks," said Ahmad Ali
Hazrat, head of the provincial council in Nangarhar.
"Now Daesh are seven kilometres outside Jalalabad city and
if the government doesn't act soon it will expand its broadcast
and recruit even from Kabul," he said, using the term widely
used for Islamic State.
The 90-minute daily Pashto language broadcast, called "Voice
of the Caliphate", consists mainly of interviews, messages and
songs about Islamic State.
It can be heard in Nangarhar, the eastern province where
Islamic State has established its stronghold. It controls
several districts wrested from the Taliban, who are seeking to
re-establish their hard-line Islamist regime after being toppled
by U.S.-led military intervention in 2001.
In one programme, an Islamic State member said the
broadcasts were to counter the negative public image of the
group fostered by reports of extreme violence.
"There are many projects to defame us," the member,
identified as Jan Aqa Shafaq, said. "Most of our young
generation, these 'lipstick young' who shave closely and wear
the kind of clothing that does not distinguish them from
females, create such propaganda."
Islamic State is a relatively new force in Afghanistan and
there is some dispute about how strong it is, how many members
it commands and how closely it is linked operationally to the
movement's main arm in Iraq and Syria.
Security officials say many members are former Taliban
fighters who have fallen out with the current leadership or who
are seeking a more extreme form of militant activity.
Last week, the commander of international forces in
Afghanistan, U.S. General John Campbell, said there were between
1,000 and 3,000 members of the movement in Afghanistan and he
said its influence would spread if left unchecked.
Officials in Nangarhar say they had so far been unable to
block the broadcasts, which appear to shift location regularly.
"They move from one place to another," said Attaullah
Khogyani, a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor. "It makes it
difficult for us."
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi in
Kabul; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie)