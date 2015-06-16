KABUL, June 16 The Afghan Taliban have sent a
letter to Islamic State's leader urging the rival jihadist group
to stop recruiting in Afghanistan, saying there is room for only
"one flag, one leadership" in their fight to re-establish strict
Islamist rule.
The missive comes amid heavy fighting this week in eastern
Afghanistan between the Taliban and breakaway factions who now
swear allegiance to Islamic State, which in the past year seized
large swaths of Iraq and Syria.
The entry of Islamic State, while its numbers remain small,
has complicated Afghanistan's already escalating war following
the withdrawal of most foreign troops at the end of last year.
The letter addressed to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi said the Taliban "based on religious brotherhood
asks for your goodwill and doesn't want to see interference in
its affairs".
The Taliban have fought to topple Afghanistan's
Western-backed government since the U.S.-sponsored military
intervention that toppled their own five-year rule in 2001.
In the past year, however, small groups of disgruntled
Taliban commanders have switched allegiance to Islamic State's
al-Baghdadi, who aspires to establish a global caliphate with
himself at the helm.
Some defectors expressed frustration that the Taliban have
not gained significant territory and questioned whether supreme
leader Mullah Mohammad Omar is still alive.
The rival jihadists have fought each other in a few
provinces, with some of the heaviest clashes coming this week in
the eastern province of Nangarhar.
Provincial spokesman Ahmad Zia Abdulzai said that 1,000
families had fled villages to escape the fighting after two
local Taliban commanders, called Bakhtyar and Abdul Khaliq,
changed sides to join Islamic State and launched attacks against
their former leaders in Achin and Spin Ghar districts.
Afghan and U.S. officials say that so far there appears to
be little material support flowing from the Islamic State
leadership into Afghanistan, but the rise of its ideology is
worrying in a region where radical new ideas can catch on among
the region's vast population of young, unemployed men.
The letter to al-Baghdadi, signed by Taliban political
committee chief Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, shows the insurgents also
are worried.
"Jihad against American invaders and their slaves in
Afghanistan must be under one flag, one leadership and one
command," it said.
The letter also appeared intended to dissuade other Taliban
fighters considering switching sides. Besides Arabic, it was
written in Dari, Pashto and Urdu languages that are spoken in
Afghanistan and Pakistan and was distributed by an official
Taliban spokesman.
Worries about the rise of Islamic State also may be
contributing to the Taliban's new receptiveness to a parallel
effort to start peace talks with the Afghan government.
Taliban representatives and an Afghan delegation were both
attending a peace conference in Oslo on Tuesday, raising the
possibility of face-to-face meetings.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)