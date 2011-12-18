KABUL Dec 18 Italy, struggling with a
debt mountain at home, will lend Afghanistan 137 million euros
($179 million) to renovate and expand an airport in western
province Herat, the Afghan president's office said in a
statement at the weekend.
The long-term loan will be used to build a new terminal and
runways at the airport in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest
city. The statement did not give any details on the terms of the
loan.
"Italy will pay 137 million euros in the form of a long-term
loan to expand Herat airport, build a new terminal and runways,"
the statement said.
Paolo Romani, the Italian economic development ministry's
representative for Afghanistan and Iraq, and Afghan President
Hamid Karzai agreed the loan in Kabul on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing
by Daniel Magnowski)