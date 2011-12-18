KABUL Dec 18 Italy, struggling with a debt mountain at home, will lend Afghanistan 137 million euros ($179 million) to renovate and expand an airport in western province Herat, the Afghan president's office said in a statement at the weekend.

The long-term loan will be used to build a new terminal and runways at the airport in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city. The statement did not give any details on the terms of the loan.

"Italy will pay 137 million euros in the form of a long-term loan to expand Herat airport, build a new terminal and runways," the statement said.

Paolo Romani, the Italian economic development ministry's representative for Afghanistan and Iraq, and Afghan President Hamid Karzai agreed the loan in Kabul on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)