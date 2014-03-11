BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
KABUL, March 11 A Western journalist was shot by unknown gunmen central Kabul on Tuesday morning and died of his wounds in hospital, according to police in Afghan capital.
"All we know is that he died in the Emergency Hospital after being shot earlier," said Hashmatullah Stanekzai, chief spokesman for Kabul police chief.
Emergency is run by an Italian aid organisation. An employee at the hospital confirmed the victim's death.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)