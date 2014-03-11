KABUL, March 11 A Western journalist was shot by unknown gunmen central Kabul on Tuesday morning and died of his wounds in hospital, according to police in Afghan capital.

"All we know is that he died in the Emergency Hospital after being shot earlier," said Hashmatullah Stanekzai, chief spokesman for Kabul police chief.

Emergency is run by an Italian aid organisation. An employee at the hospital confirmed the victim's death.

