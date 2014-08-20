(Adds U.S. State Department comment, paragraphs 16 and 17)
By Jessica Donati and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Aug 20 Afghanistan has given a New York
Times reporter 24 hours to leave the country, accusing him of
not cooperating with an investigation into his reporting, the
Attorney General's office said on Wednesday.
Matthew Rosenberg, 40, was summoned for questioning on
Tuesday after the newspaper ran a story about officials
discussing plans to form an interim government and "seize power"
if a deadlock over the presidential election failed to break
soon.
"Due to the lack of proper accountability and
non-cooperation, the Attorney General's office has decided that
Matthew Rosenberg should leave Afghanistan within 24 hours," the
office said in a statement. "He will not be permitted to enter
the country again."
Rosenberg said he and his newspaper had been cooperating
fully.
"We simply requested a lawyer as is our right under Afghan
law," he said. "We were also never informed of a formal
investigation and we do not understand how insisting on the
right to a lawyer is not cooperating."
Afghanistan is in the midst of a ballot that has dragged on
for months, with both candidates claiming victory after the June
14 run-off and allegations of mass fraud threatening to derail
the process.
"They had brought us there under the guise of a kind of
semi-informal chat," Rosenberg said of the talks. "It was kind
of polite but insistent that we give them the names of our
sources."
Attorney General's office spokesman Basir Azizi said
Rosenberg was being investigated for publishing a story about
government officials conspiring to "seize power" without
disclosing the identity of his sources.
"The report is against our national security because right
now, the election problem is ongoing and talks are at a very
intricate stage," Azizi told Reuters by phone.
The United Nations is supervising an audit of all eight
million votes cast, but the process has proceeded slowly as
rival camps scrutinise each vote.
At the same time, members of a joint commission appointed by
deadlocked candidates Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani are
meeting to hammer out an agreement on a unity government.
The framework deal was brokered by U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry, who has twice flown to Kabul since the run off, but
little progress in fleshing out the structure of the government
has been made since his departure two weeks ago.
NAI, a group supporting a free press in Afghanistan, said
the expulsion order violated laws protecting freedom of
expression by the media.
"We think rather than it being a legal matter, it's a
political game," said Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar, the head of NAI.
"There are people in the government of Afghanistan trying to
somehow keep the international community out of the picture of
the elections in Afghanistan."
Washington condemned the Afghan government's handling of the
situation and called on authorities to reverse the decision.
"This is a significant step backward for the freedom of
expression in Afghanistan that may well be unprecedented there,"
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a daily press
briefing. "We urge the government of Afghanistan to reverse this
decision."
While Afghanistan's press has generally operated freely, the
country has become more dangerous for both journalists and aid
workers to operate.
Earlier this week, consultancy group Humanitarian Outcomes
reported a record number of attacks on aid workers worldwide,
with Afghanistan being the worst place for humanitarian staff to
operate.
A string of attacks on journalists in the run-up to the
April 5 vote reflected this trend, with a Swedish-British
journalist, an AFP news agency reporter and a veteran AP news
agency photographer killed in separate attacks.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie and Dan
Grebler)