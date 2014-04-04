(Previous dateline Kabul, adds details, quote)

KHOST, Afghanistan, April 4 A man dressed as a policeman shot two foreign journalists in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing one and critically wounding the other, police, a doctor and a local official said.

The attack took place on the eve of a presidential election that Taliban insurgents have pledged to disrupt through a campaign of bombings and assassinations.

The two journalists were in a remote small town on Afghanistan's border with Pakistan when the incident took place.

A spokesman for the governor of Khost province suggested that the assailant was actually a policeman.

"Naqibullah, a policeman in Tani district of Khost, opened fire on two foreign journalists. One was killed and one was wounded," Mobariz Zadran told Reuters.

Last month, a prominent Afghan journalist with the Agence France-Presse news agency was killed alongside eight other people when Taliban gunmen opened fire inside a heavily fortified luxury hotel in the centre of the capital, Kabul. (Reporting by Ilyas Wahdat; Editing by Ron Popeski)