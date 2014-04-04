(Previous dateline Kabul, adds details, quote)
KHOST, Afghanistan, April 4 A man dressed as a
policeman shot two foreign journalists in eastern Afghanistan on
Friday, killing one and critically wounding the other, police, a
doctor and a local official said.
The attack took place on the eve of a presidential election
that Taliban insurgents have pledged to disrupt through a
campaign of bombings and assassinations.
The two journalists were in a remote small town on
Afghanistan's border with Pakistan when the incident took place.
A spokesman for the governor of Khost province suggested
that the assailant was actually a policeman.
"Naqibullah, a policeman in Tani district of Khost, opened
fire on two foreign journalists. One was killed and one was
wounded," Mobariz Zadran told Reuters.
Last month, a prominent Afghan journalist with the Agence
France-Presse news agency was killed alongside eight other
people when Taliban gunmen opened fire inside a heavily
fortified luxury hotel in the centre of the capital, Kabul.
(Reporting by Ilyas Wahdat; Editing by Ron Popeski)