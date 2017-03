KABUL Two huge explosions in Kabul's west on Sunday shook the city, rattling windows as far away as the diplomatic zone, 12 kms (seven miles) from the blasts.

The blasts sparked fears of an insurgent attack, but interior ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said they were controlled detonations of explosives by the Afghan National Army.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Michael Perry)