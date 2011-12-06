KABUL Dec 6 Following is a timeline of attacks on government and foreign targets in Kabul since 2008:

2011

Dec 6 - In the deadliest attack for three years, a suicide bomber kills at least 54 people in an assault on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine, where hundreds had gathered for the festival of Ashura.

Nov 14 - Afghan security forces kill an attempted suicide bomber near the location of a major meeting of tribal elders and political leaders set to begin two days later.

Oct 29 - A suicide car bomber kills 13 troops and civilian employees of the NATO-led force, including two Britons, Americans and a Canadian, in the deadliest single ground attack against the coalition in 10 years of war in Afghanistan.

Sept 20 - A Taliban representative meeting with former President and chief peace negotiator Burhanuddin Rabbani Rabbani detonates a bomb hidden under a turban and kills him at his Kabul home.

Sept 13 - Insurgents holed up on five different floors of a partially constructed building shower the diplomatic enclave with rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire for 20 hours, while three suicide bombers -- one prevented -- strike police compounds elsewhere in the city. Five Afghan police and 11 civilians, including children, are killed.

The U.S. blame the attack, the most coordinated militant assault on Kabul since the war began in 2001 on the Taliban-linked Haqqani network based on Pakistan's northwest border with Afghanistan.

Aug 19 - Taliban attackers lay siege to a British cultural centre, killing at least nine people during an hours-long assault on the 92nd anniversary of Afghanistan's independence from British rule.

June 28 - At least 10 Afghan civilians are killed when suicide bombers and heavily armed Taliban insurgents attack the Intercontinental Hotel.

May 21 - A suicide bomber kills six people and wounds 23 when he strikes the cafeteria of a military hospital.

Jan 28 - A suicide attack on a supermarket kills at least nine people, including a prominent Afghan doctor, his rights activist wife and four of their children.

2010

Dec 19 - Two militants wearing suicide vests attack a bus carrying Afghan army officers, killing five and wounding nine.

August 10 - Two suicide bombers attack a compound used by foreigners, killing five Afghans.

May 18 - Six Western soldiers and 12 Afghan civilians are killed in a suicide car bomb attack on a NATO convoy near the derelict Darulaman palace. Nearly 50 people are wounded.

Feb 26 - Two suicide bombers detonate explosives near Kabul's biggest shopping centre and a hotel, killing at least 14 people and wounding 32. Four of the dead are Indians.

Jan 18 - Attacks on multiple locations, including shopping malls and the central bank, kill at least four members of the security forces and one civilian, and wound 38.

2009

Dec 15 - A suicide car bomber kills eight people outside a former vice president's home and wounds dozens.

Oct 28 - Five foreign U.N. staff are killed when militants attack a guest house used by foreigners. A rocket aimed at the presidential palace hits the Serena Hotel.

Oct 8 - Seven Afghan civilians are killed and 45 wounded in a blast outside the Indian embassy.

Sept 17 - Ten Afghan civilians and six Italian soldiers are killed in a suicide car bomb attack between the airport and the U.S. Embassy.

Aug 19 - Several Taliban gunmen, including a suicide bomber, storm a bank and clash with police just south of the presidential palace. The gunmen are killed.

Aug 18 - A rocket strikes the presidential palace and a second hits police headquarters two days before a presidential election. No one is hurt.

Aug 15 - A Taliban suicide bomber kills seven and wounds 90 in an attack outside the headquarters of NATO-led forces.

Feb 11 - Taliban fighters storm two government buildings, including the Justice Ministry, across from the presidential palace. More than 20 people are killed and nearly 50 wounded.

2008

Nov 27 - A suicide attack on a convoy of foreign forces near the U.S. Embassy kills four civilians.

Oct 30 - Five people are killed when a suicide bomber blows himself up inside the Information Ministry following a clash between insurgents and ministry guards.

July 7 - A suicide car bomb outside the Indian Embassy kills 58. Scores are wounded in the biggest attack in the city since the war began in late 2001.

April 27 - Karzai survives an assassination attempt at a military parade. Three civilians are killed as Taliban fighters fire guns and rockets at the official celebrations.

April 27 - Karzai survives an assassination attempt at a military parade. Three civilians are killed as Taliban fighters fire guns and rockets at the official celebrations.

Jan 14 - Taliban gunmen storm the Serena Hotel near the presidential palace in a commando-style attack, killing six people, including a Norwegian journalist. The Norwegian foreign minister, staying at the hotel, is unhurt.