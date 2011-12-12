U.S. Army soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division conduct a patrol through a pomegranate orchard near their base at Strongpoint Stansberry in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

ARGHANDAB VALLEY, Afghanistan The lush Arghandab valley, in southern Afghanistan, was long a Taliban stronghold. They have lost their grip, local officials say, but the fragile security improvements remain heavily reliant on foreign troops and money.

Bored and broke young men, easy targets for insurgent recruiters, will have to be found jobs and hope for the future to keep the Taliban from regaining a foothold, they say.

"Insurgents were coming in here and giving people money," Afghan National Army commander Nabi Ullah said. "They accepted that money because they are poor. They were fighting against us because of money, not because of their mentality."

"We want more projects to come here so people will be occupied. Once they're busy, we will get more help from them, and we can keep the security at 95 pct. But we do need support."

Some projects -- roadbuilding, reconstruction work -- are already in place. But these are overwhelmingly funded by the NATO-led foreign coalition fighting in Afghanistan, not the Afghan government or the local economy, Arghandab district governor Haji Shah Mohammad said.

"All our projects are happening with the help of the Americans, the coalition forces," he said on a recent winter morning in the valley, where two years ago the orchards and fields were laced with insurgent bombs and hideouts.

"Some small projects have come from the Afghan Department of Agriculture... but it's not enough.

"When American forces leave Afghanistan, we hope God will give the government power and the government will provide us with jobs and money for development projects," he added.

The coalition is in the process of handing over control of various regions of Afghanistan to national security forces in preparation for the full departure of combat troops by 2014.

Local security officials say that while they are currently well enough staffed to keep the security situation under control, they are still not strong enough to cope without help from international forces.

"We will need their existence for some time," said local police chief Riaz Mohammad. "We have 382 Afghan National Police right now in Argandhab, and we need 200-250 more. We need the coalition until we fill these gaps."

While Kandahar is not yet on the transition schedule, it will not be long before the army and police have to operate without foreign troops.

"We are getting ready for that, we're being trained, the ANA, the police," army commander Ullah says.

"In the beginning, when we went on patrol, there were 10 American soldiers and five ANA. Now we're doing it differently -- 10 ANA, five Americans. We want to stand on our own feet."

BIRTHPLACE OF THE TALIBAN

Kandahar, which lies on the Pakistani border in southern Afghanistan, is the birthplace of the Taliban and has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the present conflict.

The Arghandab valley, which snakes north from Kandahar city about 10 km (six miles) to the south, was particularly hard hit.

"When I first came to office a year ago, no one could even go outside," says Riaz Mohammad. Rockets would regularly target the district government headquarters, which also house foreign troops, and one came within a few dozen metres of a helicopter.

An aggressive, bloody and sometimes controversial campaign over the summer of 2010 changed the balance of power.

In the period from July to November of 2010, foreign forces recorded at least 57 casualties, including 6 killed, in Arghandab district. In the same period of 2011, they recorded just 14, and no fatalities.

The security situation remains tense on village streets in the valley, with craggy mountains looming in the background. But villagers agree it has improved. They say refugees are moving back from the cities.

Kebab seller Aziz, 26, says he sells about a third more of the traditional snack than he did last year, as visitors return to what used to be a favourite escape from the city.

But while they are enjoying the current respite from fighting, confidence in a lasting peace remains fragile.

"There is very good security here, and we have a better life right now," says Farid, who has sold tea outside the town's Baba Wali shrine for the last seven years.

"We remember how the past was compared to right now. Everyone is just happy right now, because they know they will be unsafe when (troops) go."

(Editing by Ron Popeski)