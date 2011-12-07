Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai addresses the media after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday blamed a Pakistan-based group for Tuesday's bomb attacks in three Afghan cities that killed 59 people, and said he would raise the matter with the Pakistan government.

"Lashkar-e-Jhangvi which is based in Pakistan has claimed responsibility for this attack ... We will investigate the issue very carefully and will discuss it with the Pakistani government," Karzai said in Kabul.

The sectarian attacks, rare in Afghanistan, targeted Shi'ite Muslims, a minority in Afghanistan, only a day after a major international conference in Germany about the future of Afghanistan.

