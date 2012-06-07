KABUL, June 7 Afghan President Hamid Karzai is
cutting short an official visit to China following reports of
civilian deaths in a NATO air strike in southeast Afghanistan
and an insurgent bombing in the south, the presidential palace
said on Thursday.
Karzai said 18 civilians were killed in a pre-dawn air
strike in Logar province on Wednesday. The NATO-led
International Security Assistance Force said it was
investigating.
"A NATO air strike in which civilian lives are lost and
property damaged does not have any justification," Karzai said.
"It is not acceptable."
A pair of suicide bombers also struck outside a major NATO
base in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday, killing at
least 2O people and wounding 50 in one of the bloodiest attacks
in days.
Karzai was in Beijing to attend a regional security meeting
and hold talks with Chinese leaders to deepen ties ahead of the
Western pullout in 2014.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani;
Editing by Nick Macfie)