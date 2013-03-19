By Jeremy Laurence
| KABUL, March 19
KABUL, March 19 The Afghan government has hit
back at remarks by the head of NATO who said Kabul must
recognise the sacrifices made by other states, calling the
alliance's war on terrorism in Afghanistan "aimless and unwise".
In the latest outburst of vitriol from the Afghan leadership
deriding its Western allies, the spokesman for Afghan President
Hamid Karzai said the people of Afghanistan "ask NATO to define
the purpose and aim of the so-called war on terror".
"As they question why after a decade, this war in their
country has failed to achieve its stated goals, but rather has
resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives and
destruction of their homes", Aimal Faizi said in a statement.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Monday
he was concerned about the increasingly harsh rhetoric between
Karzai and the United States, which contributes the largest
contingent to the NATO-led International Security Assistance
Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan.
He told a news conference in Brussels that "we would also
expect acknowledgement from the Afghan side that we have ...
invested a lot in blood and treasure in helping President
Karzai's country to move forward".
More than 3,000 foreign troops from 50 countries have been
killed in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention
began in 2001. Some estimates put the cost to the United States
alone of the Afghan war in the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Speaking to the state news agency, BIA, Faizi said: "The
people of Afghanistan ask NATO Secretary-General that while it
is clearly known to NATO that terrorism sanctuaries are outside
Afghanistan, why this war then continues in their homes and
villages unproductively?"
"Therefore, the Afghan people consider this war as aimless
and unwise to continue," he said.
WAR OF WORDS
Karzai marred a debut visit to Afghanistan by the new U.S.
defence secretary, Chuck Hagel, last week by accusing Washington
and the Taliban of colluding to convince Afghans that foreign
forces were needed beyond 2014, when NATO is set to wrap up its
combat mission and most foreign troops are to withdraw.
Washington denies the accusation, and found support from
Rasmussen who said the allegation was "absolutely ridiculous".
Karzai's remarks further strained already fraught ties
between the president and the Western allies who are fighting to
protect his government from insurgents.
The United States still has 66,000 troops in Afghanistan,
down from almost 100,000 two years ago at the height of a surge
ordered by President Barack Obama. Washington intends to
withdraw most of them by the end of next year but wants to
negotiate a continued, smaller presence.
Karzai has been increasingly assertive towards the United
States. Last month, he ordered U.S. special forces to leave
Wardak province after residents complained that they, and
Afghans working with them, were torturing and killing civilians,
an allegation denied by the Americans.
Opposition politicians saw Karzai's order as a political
move to bolster his party's support base ahead of a presidential
election next year. Karzai is not allowed to stand again.
"As every day passes, our relations with the international
community get worse. Whenever President Karzai makes some
remarks against Americans, money goes out of the country and
businessmen leave," Ahmad Zia Massoud, leader of the Afghan
National Front opposition alliance, told Reuters.
He said as tension had risen between Washington and Kabul in
the past year, and as Afghanistan prepared to go it alone, some
$4.5 billion had poured out of the country and into Dubai where
worried Afghans are building homes.
