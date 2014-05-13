KABUL May 13 In central Kabul, a few minutes'
walk from the ornate presidential office, workmen are putting
the finishing touches to an imposing new residence and office
complex: the retirement compound of the outgoing Afghan
president.
It is an eloquent metaphor. Hamid Karzai may be officially
leaving, but his influence will loom large over the new leader.
Karzai's new home sits at the edge of the sprawling grounds
of the Arg palace, behind a tight security perimeter of blast
walls, razor wire, sniper towers and soldiers armed with AK47s.
Such protection is understandable, given that his two
immediate predecessors met grisly ends, one assassinated by a
suicide bomber and the other castrated and hanged.
Karzai has also survived would-be assassins. Even so, few
believe the mercurial leader, whose fulminations against U.S.
"colonial power" have increased in recent years, will go quietly
into retirement.
At 56 years of age, he is still in his political prime and
says he won't stop speaking out in Afghanistan's interest.
Proximity alone means he will have the ear of the new president.
"If asked for advice, he will be there ready to help. He
will be at the service of his people," his spokesman Aimal Faizi
said, when asked about Karzai's retirement plans. Faizi said the
president had already turned down prestigious international
offers in favour of staying at home.
A senior Afghan government official said there had been
high-level talks about the formation of a so-called elite
council, to be chaired by Karzai, to discuss issues of state.
"President Karzai has dealt with more than 40 Western
countries during his rule and he knows the alphabet of each
country's politics, especially the U.S.," the official, who
asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
NO LAME DUCK
The two men jostling to replace Karzai - former foreign
minister Abdullah Abdullah and former World Bank economist
Ashraf Ghani - say they want him on their team.
Karzai is constitutionally obliged to step down, 13 years
and two full terms after being sworn in as leader in Kabul.
U.S. officials, who in recent years have been unusually
public in voicing their frustration with him, say privately that
they are looking forward to not dealing with Karzai anymore.
Moreover, his departure will clear the way for a
long-delayed bilateral security agreement (BSA) allowing a small
force of U.S. troops to stay beyond a year-end deadline for all
foreign combat troops to leave Afghanistan.
Abdullah and Ghani, who will contest a run-off for the
presidency early next month, say they will sign the pact
allowing up to 10,000 U.S. soldiers to remain in Afghanistan for
counter-insurgency and training purposes.
Karzai has refused to sign the agreement, despite getting
the approval of parliament and a loya jirga of tribal leaders,
accusing the Americans of double-crossing him in the past.
His decision not to put his name to it also appears to
spring from a desire to burnish a nationalistic legacy rather
than drift into a lame-duck presidency.
Karzai has assumed the persona of the 'founding father' of
the new Afghanistan, but he also concedes the BSA is in the best
interests of all Afghans, signalling its smooth passage after
his departure.
Karzai's prickly relationship with the Obama administration
stands in sharp contrast to his early years in power, when
then-U.S. President George W. Bush hailed him as a great friend.
In a warning to his critics in Washington, Karzai has said
he would not be putting his feet up. Being a retired president,
he said recently, affords "plenty of freedom to move around, and
regain my freedom of speech. A lot more of that."
KARZAI: DOING A PUTIN?
Thomas Ruttig, co-director of independent research
organization Afghanistan Analysts Network in Kabul, says Karzai
has positioned himself well to stay in the political game.
"Karzai successfully has worked with all major contenders
for his succession and contributed, through different allies, to
their electoral mobilisation," Ruttig said. "So he will remain
influential. How much will depend on personal relations."
Abdullah and Ghani have both offered Karzai a position as an
adviser. Faizi, Karzai's spokesman, says he has refused offers
of official titles and office space at the palace.
"He will have privileges, a budget and we will ask for his
advice in national affairs ... but that doesn't mean in
executive affairs we follow his way," said Azita Rafhat, Ghani's
spokeswoman.
Karzai defeated Abdullah in the disputed 2009 presidential
election. Despite that, he is expected to work more closely with
an Abdullah administration than one run by Ghani.
On Sunday, Abdullah received the backing of Zalmay Rassoul,
who finished third in the first round of voting last month and
is known to have the support of the powerful Karzai clan.
"President Karzai will have a special place in the next
government, and the new president will seek his advice on
internal politics, foreign policy, peace talks and so on," said
Abdullah's spokesman, Hussain Sangcharaki.
Abdullah polled nearly a million more votes than Ghani in
the first round and is favourite to win the second round.
Media reports have widely speculated that Karzai is "doing a
Putin" by stepping down as president, and that he will still be
pulling the strings behind the scenes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin similarly stepped down
after two terms and waited in the wings as prime minister before
returning as president at the following election.
Ruttig dismissed the idea that Karzai was doing the same.
"The Afghan constitution says two terms. It would be a very
innovative interpretation to read this as 'but after a pause you
can have a third one'," he said.
However, Karzai told parliament in March the entire
constitution, bar an article protecting the Islamic code, should
be revised. He raised eyebrows when he spoke of upgrading the
"political administration".
Abdul Rauf Enami, a member of the judicial reform and
anti-corruption committee of the lower house, said Karzai
favoured dropping the U.S-style presidential system in favour of
a parliamentary system.
"In such a system the power will be with the prime minister
and he would be responsible to the parliament," added Jahfar
Mehdawee, an MP from Kabul.
Such a new political system could offer a fresh start for
old hands.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Jeremy
Laurence; Editing by Paul Tait)