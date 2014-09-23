KABUL, Sept 23 Outgoing Afghan President Hamid
Karzai on Tuesday blamed the United States for his country's
long war, a final swipe at the country that helped bring him to
power 13 years ago but towards which he has become increasingly
bitter.
His farewell speech came days ahead of the planned swearing
in of a new president, Ashraf Ghani, after months of potentially
violent crisis over a disputed election that ended in a
power-sharing deal, yet to be tested, with rival Abdullah
Abdullah.
Karzai blamed both the United States and neighbouring
Pakistan for the continuing war with the Taliban-led insurgency
and warned the new government to be "be extra cautious in
relations with the U.S. and the West".
The conflict kills thousands of Afghans each year and has
claimed the lives of more than 2,200 American and other
international forces in Afghanistan.
"One of the reasons was that the Americans did not want
peace because they had their own agenda and objectives," Karzai
said. He did not elaborate, but in the past has suggested
continued violence has been an excuse for the United States to
keep bases in the country.
He also accused Pakistani power players of trying to control
Afghanistan's foreign policy.
"Today, I tell you again that the war in Afghanistan is not
our war, but imposed on us and we are the victims," Karzai said.
"No peace will arrive unless the U.S. or Pakistan want it."
In recent years, Karzai has sharply denounced the United
States for the deaths of Afghan civilians in air strikes and for
holding suspected Afghan militants prisoner without trial. The
relationship deteriorated to near breaking point this year, when
Karzai refused to sign a key security pact with the United
States.
He said he had travelled to Pakistan, where much of the
Taliban's leadership is believed to be based, at least 20 times
seeking a negotiated end to the war, but his efforts were
thwarted.
Neither the U.S. nor the Pakistani embassies in Kabul had
immediate comment on Karzai's speech.
Karzai has been in power since 2001 after being plucked from
virtual obscurity by the United States following the overthrow
of the Taliban's radical Islamist government for sheltering al
Qaeda's terrorist leadership after the 9/11 attacks on the U.S.
The deterioration of his relationship with the West was seen
by some as an effort to shape his legacy as an independent
leader rather than a U.S. puppet as maintained by the Taliban.
Karzai was barred by the constitution from running for a
third term this year.
(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)