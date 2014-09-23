(Adds U.S. comment, Abdullah spokesman)
By Kay Johnson and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Sept 23 Outgoing President Hamid Karzai
on Tuesday blamed the United States for Afghanistan's long war
in a final swipe at the country that helped bring him to power
13 years ago but towards which he has become increasingly
bitter.
His farewell speech came days ahead of the swearing in of a
new president, Ashraf Ghani, after months of turmoil over a
disputed election that ended in a power-sharing deal, yet to be
tested, with rival Abdullah Abdullah who will fill the role of
chief executive.
Karzai blamed both the United States and neighbouring
Pakistan for the continuing war with the Taliban-led insurgency
and warned the new government to be "extra cautious in relations
with the U.S. and the West".
The conflict kills thousands of Afghans each year and has
claimed the lives of more than 2,200 American and other
international forces in Afghanistan.
"One of the reasons was that the Americans did not want
peace because they had their own agenda and objectives," Karzai
said. He did not elaborate, but in the past has suggested
continued violence has been an excuse for the United States to
keep bases in the country.
U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan James Cunningham called
Karzai's comments "ungracious and ungrateful".
"It makes me kind of sad. His remarks, which were uncalled
for, do a disservice to the American people and dishonour the
sacrifices made by Americans here," Cunningham said.
Karzai also accused Pakistani power players of trying to
control his country's foreign policy.
"Today, I tell you again that the war in Afghanistan is not
our war, but imposed on us and we are the victims," Karzai said.
"No peace will arrive unless the U.S. or Pakistan want it."
In recent years, Karzai has denounced the United States for
the deaths of Afghan civilians in air strikes and for holding
suspected Afghan militants prisoner without trial. The
relationship deteriorated to near breaking point this year when
Karzai refused to sign a security pact with the United States.
He said he had travelled to Pakistan, where much of the
Taliban's leadership is believed to be based, at least 20 times
seeking a negotiated end to the war, but his efforts were
thwarted.
Pakistan's embassy in Kabul had no immediate comment on
Karzai's speech.
Karzai has been in power since 2001 after being plucked from
virtual obscurity by the United States after the overthrow of
the Taliban's radical Islamist government for sheltering al
Qaeda's leadership after the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
The deterioration of his relationship with the West was seen
by some as an effort to shape his legacy as an independent
leader rather than a U.S. puppet as maintained by the Taliban.
Karzai was barred by the constitution from running for a
third term this year.
