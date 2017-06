KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai told a press briefing on Monday that his country will be "more secure" once most foreign troops leave by the end of 2014.

When asked if security would deteriorate after the withdrawal of the NATO-led force, Karzai replied: "By no means... Afghanistan will be more secure and a better place". (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Dylan Welch)